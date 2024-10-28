Pan IIT Student Governance hosted by IIT Madras | Here's ALL you need to know

On October 26 and 27, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras played host to a one-of-its-kind Pan IIT Student Governance on its campus in Chennai.

The event was aimed at discussing the shifting higher education scenario and the issues that students face. The event served as a platform also to discuss ideas as well as best-case practices, as stated in a press release from the institute.

A few lectures experts delivered were on the following topics:

- Sustainable Campus Policies and Student Practices

- Academic Standards and Policies

- Research Affairs and Ecosystem Policies

- Student Mental Health and Holistic Wellbeing

It empowered student representatives to go back home with ideas that can change and contribute to the growth of their institutions.

The summit aimed to offer students skills that would help them identify changes in the higher education landscape and to make them happen. It also encouraged open discussions and exchange of ideas as stated in a press release shared by the institute.

During the summit, strategies and initiatives were discussed which could actually usher in change and be executed at the student community level and help them resolve their issues and overall, enhance their experience across the IITs.