Leeds University UK - GD Goenka University partner to engage in academic, research activities

GD Goenka University and the University of Leeds, United Kingdom will be collaborating to work on academic as well as research work.

This will encompass exchange of faculty members, enabling undergraduate and graduate students to participate in summer internships, dissertation projects, semester mobility, and so on, as stated in a press release from the GD Goenka University today, Monday, October 28.

Research, publications, joint research projects, practical experiences are also part fo the collaboration including conducting PhD programmes, conclaves, symposiums and more.

"It will not only offer valuable opportunities for our students to expand their horizons but will also empower them to thrive in the digital age,'' said Dr Kim Menezes, GD Goenka University, about the collaboration.

Echoing his views, Jenny Oxley, Head of Internationalisation at Leeds University, stated, “By working together, we can utilise our combined strengths to offer unique educational experiences and promote innovative research projects that address global challenges.”

The collaboration has opened up a whole new world of possibilities for students as they will gain access to diverse academic resources, cross-cultural experiences, and enriched learning opportunities to evolve into future industry leaders and change agents.

It will allow the universities to engage in inter-university programmes within the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.