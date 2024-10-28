"An educated society drives innovation...": Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at KIIT

On October 27, Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the inaugural ceremony of the KIIT School of Public Policy at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, stated a report by ANI.

Here are highlights from his speech:

- "An educated society drives innovation, economic growth, and social harmony, enabling citizens to make informed decisions that benefit the nation as a whole"

- "Whenever there have been attempts to undermine democratic principles, the voices of the people resonate firmly against such challenges. This commitment is evident in every election and movement, ensuring that democracy remains vibrant and enduring in the face of adversity"

- "Foreign investment is increasing in India because of the prevalence of rule of law here. Stability and predictability of India's legal framework are bolstering investor confidence"

- "Well-established judiciary and transparent regulatory processes, India assures fairness and reliability to investors, fostering an environment where businesses can thrive. This robust rule of law not only protects investor interests but also contributes significantly to the nation's economic growth and development"

- "By embracing this spirit of unity and cooperation, nations could collectively address global challenges and pave the way for lasting harmony and shared prosperity for all humanity"

- "The importance of diversity as a foundation of strength in democracy"

- "By harnessing the collective power of the community, we can create inclusive solutions that not only strengthen social bonds but also effectively address real-world challenges, ensuring that no one is left behind"