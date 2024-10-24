"Draconian", "autocratic": DU's circular stating mid-semester break is for students, not for teachers condemned

Ahead of the semester break coming up for Delhi University (DU), the varsity on Wednesday, October 23, issued a notification stating that the mid-semester break is only for students and not for the teachers inviting criticism from the faculty members.

The circular stated, "If any teacher wants to take leave during the semester break, the concerned teacher will be required to apply for appropriate leave for the period."

The mid-semester break at Delhi University (DU) for the 2024-2025 academic session is from October 27 to November 3, 2024. Classes will resume on November 4, 2024.

Terming the circular as a 'Draconian clarification by DU', Secretary of the Democratic Teachers' Front, Abha Dev Habib said, "Semester break is not a vacation period and therefore, teachers should take leave if going out of station! No academic argument or merit to this notification. Many teachers are not from Delhi, they need to meet families. Many more also use these small breaks for conferences and so on, given they do not wish to waste teaching time."

She further added, "This mid semester break uses Diwali holiday and other RH. Now, DU wants teachers to use their leaves to be with their families? Can DU be more anti-teacher?"

"Winter vacation, autumn break...we have lost much apart from a stable academic year. The more we are accommodating faulty policy decisions with our silence, the more arm twisting is being done," Habib added.

Meanwhile, Mithuraaj Dhusiya, Elected Member, Academic Council said, "After attempted drone-based surveillance of university community, attempted linking of teachers' promotion with students' feedback, attempted forcing of newly promoted Associate Professors and Professors to teach 16 hours a week, now comes this — totally autocratic letter. This must be immediately rolled back."

Echoing the same opinion, one of the former DUTA heads, Shriram Oberoi said, "University is cowardly and it will withdraw the moment the Super Boss of DU issues direction."