St Joseph’s Engineering College Mangaluru win Azim Premji’s Social Enterprise Idea Challenge

Empowering beekeepers through technology, bridging the gap between education and employability through computer skills and empowering children with emotional resilience were the three ideas that won the eighth edition of the National Level ‘Social Enterprise Idea Challenge’ organised by Azim Premji University.

Fifteen teams were shortlisted from over 150 entries from universities and colleges across the country for the final round. The submissions were broadly in the domains of education, livelihood, health, sustainability and governance.

Vyasa M Nayak, Lisha DS, and Joshua Quinthino Albuquerque from St Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru won the first prize for their HiveLink idea. HiveLink social enterprise model uses IoT sensors, wireless communication, cloud computing, machine learning, and geospatial tech to empower beekeepers. Implemented at beehive sites in Bantwal, HiveLink provides real-time monitoring, early disease detection, theft prevention and supports rural beekeepers.

Team Urooj with students from Azim Premji University, Bengaluru and Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur, and Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi won the second prize. Their idea Urooj is aimed at addressing social inequalities and structural discrimination. It focuses on bridging the gap between education and employability by teaching computer skills and enhancing learning ability.

Team Minds4Minds with students from IIM, Udaipur, Mahindra United World College (UWC India), and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) won the third prize. Their idea Minds4Minds is dedicated to empowering children and teens (6-18) by fostering emotional resilience and mental well-being through fun, engaging clubs in schools and communities.