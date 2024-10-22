Ninth International Congress & Exhibition on Arsenic in the Environment Inaugurated at KIIT

The prestigious ninth International Congress & Exhibition on Arsenic in the Environment was inaugurated today at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Deemed University (KIIT-DU), bringing together over 100 international delegates and 300 participants, including scientists from 50 countries.

Prof John Cherry, Professor Emeritus of Hydrogeology at the University of Waterloo, Canada and the chief guest, remarked on the complexities of groundwater management, shared a press release from the institute.

“Groundwater is one of the most complicated elements of our environment, and the arsenic crisis results from humanity’s own failures,” he noted, urging vigilance and innovation to address these challenges.

It is a very well organised conference with many different scientific specialties. He said the KIIT University was an amazing creation by Prof Achyuta Samanta. This institute is a role model for the world and ranked high in the world despite being relatively new.

The congress also saw Prof Abhijit Mukherjee, Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardee from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, stress the importance of water in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Water is the central pillar of all SDGs, and by 2030, we aim to accomplish these targets,” he stated.

Prof Prosun Bhattacharya from KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden, and the Organising Chair of the event, underscored the global scope of the conference.

“This platform allows us to address an urgent environmental challenge and exchange diverse ideas,” he said, adding that delegates from Sweden, Taiwan, the Netherlands, and India are actively participating.

The Vice-Chancellor of KIIT, Prof Saranjit Singh, added that the congress is particularly relevant given the emerging challenges of water contamination.

Prof Dipankar Saha, former member of the Central Ground Water Board, highlighted India’s position as the largest extractor of groundwater, with 250 cubic kilometers extracted annually. He warned that groundwater contamination and depletion remain serious concerns for the country.

At the inaugural ceremony, the International Society of Groundwater for Sustainable Development (ISGSD) conferred Honorary Lifetime Membership upon the Founder of KIIT and KISS, Prof. Achyuta Samanta, recognizing his contributions to education and environmental sustainability. During the occasion KIIT was also honoured with the Green Campus Award 2024 for its outstanding green initiatives, stated the press release from the institute.

In his address, Prof Samanta highlighted the relevance of the congress, stating, “Water contamination is a serious issue, and pollution levels are high, yet India continues to progress. However, the burden on future generations will be immense.”

During the event, the Centre for Water Research and Climate Change at KIIT was inaugurated. Speaking on the occasion, KIIT Registrar, Prof JR Mohanty, said the center aligns with KIIT’s dedication to tackling issues related to water scarcity and climate change through academic excellence, practical applications, and collaborations with policymakers and industry.