Ragging at HBTU, Kanpur: Charges of assault, attempt to murder lodged against 8 final year engineering students

A case of ragging and torture has come to light from Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) of Kanpur where a BTech third-year student accused his seniors of ragging on the pretext of a birthday party invitation under Nawabganj police station area.

The victim, along with his classmates, lodged a complaint against eight senior BTech students levelling serious charges, including the attempt to murder him.

The incident, as it happened

As per the sources, Yashvinder Singh, a third-year BTech Information Technology (IT) student at HBTU, got a call from Govind Singh, a final-year BTech IT student, in the same institution on October 16 inviting him to celebrate his birthday at Abdul Kalam Hostel.

The junior students in their complaint alleged it to be a tactic of the senior students to rag them, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On reaching the venue, Yashvinder along with his friends Gaurav Chauhan, and Dheer found Govind Singh and other senior students of his batch including Nishchal Nigam, Harsh Madheshia, and Abhay Sonkar present there. The party was held on the hostel's terrace.

During the party, eight senior students, including Aman Singh, Aman Kushwaha, Nitin Singh, Suraj Gond, Ankit Gupta, Abhishek Upadhyay alias Gucci, Akanksh Atrey, and Anoop Rajpal, asked the junior students including Dheer, Shashikant Sharma, Yashvinder Singh, and Gaurav Chauhan to remove their clothes.

The juniors pleaded for mercy stating that they already endured extensive ragging in their first year. However, the seniors started hurling expletives while asking the juniors to strip. When the juniors refused, the seniors resorted to violence.

The situation took an ugly turn when the obstinate seniors took sticks, belts, iron rods, and bracelets from their hostel rooms and began thrashing the three juniors.

Senior Aman Singh allegedly struck junior Dheer Shashikant Sharma on the head with a stick causing a head injury and bleeding.

Other senior students — Ankit Gupta and Nitin — reportedly hit junior Yashvinder with a belt and bracelet on the head and eyes, injuring his finger.

The seniors became particularly enraged with junior Gaurav Chauhan and Abhishek Upadhyay alias Gucci attempted to strangle him. The juniors were threatened with dire consequences if they reported the incident.

Due to the severe neck injury, Gaurav Chauhan lost consciousness repeatedly.

The police comes in

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Kanpur) Dinesh Tripathi confirmed that on the basis of the complaint of Gaurav Chauhan, an FIR was registered against the eight senior students under charges of assault, attempt to murder, causing injury, intentional insult, endangering safety, threatening, and violation of the UP Educational Institutions Act 2010 for the prohibition of ragging.

The complainant claimed that he along with two others was called for a party by the group of final year students on the rooftop of their hostel room where they were thrashed by the final year students, said the cop adding that a police investigation into the matter was already on.

Meanwhile, the HBTU has started a separate inquiry into the incident, stated the The New Indian Express report.

Associate Dean, Student Welfare, Prof AK Rathore said the chief proctor's office was conducting the inquiry. He, however, denied that any ragging took place but said still the charges were being looked into.