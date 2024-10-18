Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to address ISB Leadership Summit as keynote speaker

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to deliver the keynote address of the ISB Leadership Summit, 2024.

The event will be hosted by the 2025 batch of the Postgraduate Programme of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad on October 20, 2024.

The ISB Leadership Summit is the annual flagship event of the Indian School of Business, and “resonates with ISB's vision of leadership, excellence.” The summit is conducted across its campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali.

According to a press note released by the B-school today, October 18, the theme of this year’s edition of the summit is “Leadership in New India.”

For this year’s edition of the summit, ISB promises “valuable insights into the holistic education philosophy” of ISB, from “stalwarts who are exemplary leaders in their respective fields.”

This year’s speakers at the Hyderabad edition of the fest include Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Former Chief of the Air Staff of India, Dr Shamika Ravi, Member, of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director of Nestle India, and Prof Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB.

Jagdeep Dhankar, the Vice-President of India, will address the ISB Leadership Summit at the Mohali campus as its keynote speaker.