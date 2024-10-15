SOA-Hydenmet Solutions partner to enable farmers access to cutting-edge farm solutions

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University today, Tuesday, October 15, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru-based Hydenmet Solutions for taking up joint programmes to generate knowledge in agriculture and enable farmers to get affordable access to cutting edge precision farming solutions.

The major aim of the collaboration is to generate knowledge in effective monitoring of various crops from seeding to harvest, compare real-time condition of crops with documented intelligence to derive the most accurate advisory for managing water-stress, nutrition stress, pests, diseases, insect and fungus attacks and ensure maximum yield of good quality produce.

To achieve this objective, a number of research project proposals along with outreach activities including seminars and workshops would be conducted with clear goals, approaches, deliverables, timeline and financial inputs to be jointly worked out between the two parties, stated a press release from the institute.

As per the MoU, Hydenmet Solutions will install one automatic weather station and any other crop or soil Internet of Things (IoT) sensor as required in SOA’s farm and roll out Hydenmet Solution’s Smart Technology-Based Agriculture Enabler (STAGE) platform to monitor the same.

It will also provide necessary technical manpower and facilities at its manufacturing plants for conducting trials relevant to the identified projects.

Besides, experts from Hydenmet Solutions shall facilitate visits of faculty and students of SOA to its manufacturing plants in connection with the identified projects and participate in the training of students.

Both parties will also work for the improvement of the farming community of the state in association with the Farmer Producers’ Organisation (FPO).

The signing of the MoU was coordinated by Girija Patel, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Hydenmet Solutions.

Jeevan Sangram Dash, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hydenmet Solutions and Prof Santosh Kumar Rout, Dean of Institute of Agricultural Sciences, SOA’s faculty of agriculture; Prof RK Panda, Director, SOA’s Centre for Climate Smart Agriculture; and Pramod Kumar Panda, SOA’s Chief Administrative Officer, were present during the signing of the MoU, stated the press release.