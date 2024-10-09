Diwali Ball, Holi Bash — several Indian festivals are celebrated at UK's University of Essex
How does the university’s global network benefit Indian graduates in their professional careers?
At Essex you are part of an international community from more than 140 countries. This means you meet the world in one place and benefit from being around diverse cultural perspectives on the issues you are studying. In a global economy, awareness and sensitivity to different cultures and viewpoints is growing in value.
You also benefit from becoming a member of an alumni community stretching around the world and including more than 1,30,000 fellow Essex graduates. Alumni often support our students through mentoring and other initiatives, and they also support our alumni events around the world.
How does the University of Essex promote diversity and inclusion on campus, particularly for its international students, including those from India?
We are one of the most international universities in the world — ranking 15th for international outlook according to Times Higher Education thanks to the diversity of our staff and student community. Students meet the world in one place on our campuses so promoting diversity and inclusion on our campuses is at the heart of everything we do.
The university and the Students’ Union also organises a busy programme of arts and cultural events throughout the year so there is always something happening on our campuses including art workshops and cultural activities.
Annual events include the Holi celebration at our Colchester Campus which is organised by our Students’ Union and sees hundreds of students taking part.
What cultural exchange programmes or initiatives are available for Indian students to share their culture and learn from others?
We have over 100 student-led societies from the arts and music to culture and activities. This includes the Indian Society and the Desi Society. As part of our Indian Society, you will be able to join our Diwali Ball, cook and enjoy Indian food with friends, celebrate the Holi festival and take part in many society socials.
Lots of societies organise events on our campuses throughout the year and take part in events organised by the Students’ Union (SU) to celebrate our international community. You can also set-up your own society with the support of the SU.