WATCH: Sunidhi Chauhan performs BEN 10 theme at IIT Roorkee fest

As part of Thomso, the annual cultural festival conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, students of the institute were treated to a performance by Indian playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan.
Promoting her performance, the organisers of the fest promised an “unforgettable musical extravaganza,” with the singer’s “electrifying voice, energy, and chart-topping hits” about to “set the stage on fire,” through the official Instagram handle of the fest.
During her performance, the singer performed various of her iconic hits, including Dhoom Machale, Crazy Kiya Re, Sajnaji Vari Vari, and more.
Much to the audience’s delight, the singer also performed the Hindi version of the popular animated series Ben 10, to which she lent her voice.
The above post garnered so much surprise and awe, from users, that its poster was compelled to post the full performance of the track.
The series, now known as Classic Ben 10, aired on Cartoon Network from 2005 to 2007 and spanned several sequel shows, movies, and reboots. Many users took to X and responded to the post with a mixture of awe, nostalgia, and a predominant feeling of Fear of Missing Out (FOMO).
Established in 1982, and named after the institute’s founder Sir James Thomason, the fest is held over a span of three days at the end of October and the beginning of November. In its previous editions, the fest also saw performances by actor-singer-director Farhan Akhtar and fusion rock band Indian Ocean.