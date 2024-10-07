WATCH: Sunidhi Chauhan performs BEN 10 theme at IIT Roorkee fest

As part of Thomso, the annual cultural festival conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, students of the institute were treated to a performance by Indian playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan.

Promoting her performance, the organisers of the fest promised an “unforgettable musical extravaganza,” with the singer’s “electrifying voice, energy, and chart-topping hits” about to “set the stage on fire,” through the official Instagram handle of the fest.