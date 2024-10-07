How does University of Essex ensure Indian students feel welcome?

A

We showed our commitment to the Indian alumni community by organising our first India graduation in Delhi this year to celebrate the incredible achievements of Essex graduates from India over the years. This coincided with the 60th anniversary of the University of Essex.

We’re immensely proud of our Indian alumni who are making an impact across so many fields and it was wonderful to recognise outstanding members of this alumni community with our first Vice-Chancellor Awards for leading entrepreneur Ankit Mehrotra, campaigning lawyer Sanchita Ain, corporate responsibility leader Manish Michael and space researcher Anushree Srivastava.

Our alumni team will continue to support networking and events in India which bring our graduates together and we’re so grateful for the way our alumni network supports our recruitment work in India. We know our Indian alumni loved their time at Essex and are incredibly proud to be Essex graduates, so we’re delighted when they share their enthusiasm for Essex with prospective students.