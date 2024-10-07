How does University of Essex ensure Indian students feel welcome?
How do you plan to strengthen the university’s ties with the Indian student community and alumni?
We showed our commitment to the Indian alumni community by organising our first India graduation in Delhi this year to celebrate the incredible achievements of Essex graduates from India over the years. This coincided with the 60th anniversary of the University of Essex.
We’re immensely proud of our Indian alumni who are making an impact across so many fields and it was wonderful to recognise outstanding members of this alumni community with our first Vice-Chancellor Awards for leading entrepreneur Ankit Mehrotra, campaigning lawyer Sanchita Ain, corporate responsibility leader Manish Michael and space researcher Anushree Srivastava.
Our alumni team will continue to support networking and events in India which bring our graduates together and we’re so grateful for the way our alumni network supports our recruitment work in India. We know our Indian alumni loved their time at Essex and are incredibly proud to be Essex graduates, so we’re delighted when they share their enthusiasm for Essex with prospective students.
What specific initiatives has the University of Essex implemented to support and attract Indian students?
Our team in India offers in-country advice and support to help applicants find the right course for them. We have worked hard to understand the needs of Indian students by visiting India and talking directly to students and staff about their needs and expectations. This means we focus heavily on how we welcome Indian students to our campuses and the support we provide right from the start through our central support services and in our departments.
How does the university ensure that Indian students feel welcomed and supported throughout their academic journey?
All Indian students get access to our Essex Preparation Programme - an online pre-arrival course to help students prepare for university study before they start — helping ensure they feel confident and prepared for their new life at Essex.
We also offer a university experience which makes students feel at home from the moment they set foot on campus. Our campuses offer everything students need to live, work, study, and play. Whatever the interests and educational background of students — when they study at Essex, we will give them the support they need to do their absolute best — preparing them for their best future.
Living on campus means students have easy access to their lectures and seminars; the library and self-study spaces; our support services and facilities; as well as fabulous sport and social activities. They also get extra support to settle in through our Residence Life teams based in accommodation.