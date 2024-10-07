DSBM organises INKIMPACT, a literary festival, with debate, slam poetry & other events

VETTRTVA — DSBM Literary Club under the aegis of DAV School of Business Management (DSBM) has successfully organised INKIMPACT — a literary festival event on SAturday, October 5, 2024, wherein, young participants from different higher secondary schools and junior colleges participated in sub-events like debate, slam poetry, talk fest and face painting, stated a press release from the institute.

The main objective of INKIMPACT was to provide an ideal and exemplary platform to the young minds in providing enough of opportunities to excel in the field of creativity.

Tanaya Patnaik, Editor – Sambad and Kanak News, graced the Valedictory Session as chief guest and congratulated the winners of all events. She appealed the congregation to cultivate a culture of asking questions. By fostering creativity and innovation, students can unlock new perspectives and solutions to various challenges they may face in future.

Dr Sanjay Kumar Sahoo, Deputy General Manage (DGM), Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) and Prof Sarat Ch Satapathy, renowned academician also adorned the event as guest of eminence.

MM Panda, President, DSBM motivated and encourage the budding talents to leverage these opportunities to nurture their employability skills.

Dr DN Mishra, Principal, DSBM delivered the Welcome Address and oriented the students about the importance of content writing skills and its relevance in the corporate world.

Ananya Aparamita, BJEM-1 School, Bhubaneswar emerged as the winner in the debate competition. In the slam poetry competition, Aparajita Mohapatra, Mother’s Public School, Bhubaneswar clinched the winner’s trophy.

Aditi Mohanty, BJEM-1 School, Bhubaneswar became the winner of Talk Fest competition. And, in the face painting competition, a team of four students, namely, Sruti Pradhan, Karika Tanvi, Sneha Radhika and Anshita Abhilasha from DAV Public School,

Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar emerged as the winner.

The entire event was successfully coordinated by Dr A Mohanty, Faculty, DAV School of Business Management, Unit-8, Bhubaneswar.

In this event, the entrepreneurial stalls were set up by the students under the flagship of DSBM Innovation Cell, stated the press release from the institute.