Scholarships offered by UK's University of Essex for Indian students

Let's look at the scholarships and financial aid options available for Indian students at the University of Essex. Along with essential details and links:
This scholarship provides £4,000 to undergraduate students from South Asia, including India, to assist with their education. Students must have a confirmed offer to study at the University of Essex and meet certain academic criteria.
https://www.essex.ac.uk/scholarships/south-asia-regional-scholarship
This scholarship offers up to £4,000 tuition fee discounts to high-achieving postgraduate students
https://www.essex.ac.uk/scholarships/academic-excellence-international-masters-scholarship
This scholarship is for students enrolling through progression link agreements, it provides financial support to students that are getting transferred from the partner institutions.
https://www.essex.ac.uk/scholarships/essex-global-partner-scholarship-masters
This bursary reimburses the NHS health surcharge costs for postgraduate international students, which helps to alleviate healthcare expenses during their course of studies in the UK
https://www.essex.ac.uk/scholarships/postgraduate-masters-international-health-bursary
This award offers tuition fee discounts ranging from 10% to 100% for students who are self-funding their MBA studies at the Essex Business School, exhibiting academic and work excellence.
https://www.essex.ac.uk/scholarships/the-essex-mba-deans-award