Scholarships offered by UK's University of Essex for Indian students

Want to know about the various scholarships at the University of Essex, United Kingdom (UK)? Vanessa Potter, Director of Communications and External Relations fills us in
Let's look at the scholarships and financial aid options available for Indian students at the University of Essex. Along with essential details and links:

1. South Asia Regional Scholarship Scheme (Undergraduate)

This scholarship provides £4,000 to undergraduate students from South Asia, including India, to assist with their education. Students must have a confirmed offer to study at the University of Essex and meet certain academic criteria.

https://www.essex.ac.uk/scholarships/south-asia-regional-scholarship  

2. Academic Excellence International Masters Scholarship (Postgraduate)

This scholarship offers up to £4,000 tuition fee discounts to high-achieving postgraduate students

https://www.essex.ac.uk/scholarships/academic-excellence-international-masters-scholarship

3. Global Partner Scholarship

This scholarship is for students enrolling through progression link agreements, it provides financial support to students that are getting transferred from the partner institutions.

https://www.essex.ac.uk/scholarships/essex-global-partner-scholarship-masters 

4. Health Bursary for Postgraduate Students

This bursary reimburses the NHS health surcharge costs for postgraduate international students, which helps to alleviate healthcare expenses during their course of studies in the UK

https://www.essex.ac.uk/scholarships/postgraduate-masters-international-health-bursary

5. Essex MBA Dean Award

This award offers tuition fee discounts ranging from 10% to 100% for students who are self-funding their MBA studies at the Essex Business School, exhibiting academic and work excellence.

https://www.essex.ac.uk/scholarships/the-essex-mba-deans-award

