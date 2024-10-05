NICMAR University successfully hosts its first convocation

At the first convocation ceremony of NICMAR University, a strong emphasis was placed on the importance of integrity, perseverance, and learning from failures as essential traits for self-development and the growth of innovative technologies.

Ajit Gulabchand, Chairman of NICMAR's Board of Trustees and Head of HCC, addressed the graduating students, advising them to see failures not as setbacks but as stepping stones to success.

With over 790 students graduating from various programmes, the ceremony highlighted NICMAR’s role in shaping future leaders for India's infrastructure and real estate sectors.

NICMAR University President Dr Anil Kashyap, Vice-Chancellor Dr Sushma S Kulkarni, Registrar Dr Prashant Dave, Controller of Examinations Dr Adinath Damale, School Deans, Dr Smitha Yadav, Dr Devang Desai, Dr Sagar Malsane, Dr Harish Singla and others were present on this occasion.

During his speech, Ajit Gulabchand said, “You must have a good objective. Then, you must find an agent, which could be yourself, to carry out that objective. You need a variety of strategies to execute that objective successfully and deploy various tools to achieve it. Which management guru said this in terms of getting a project underway? This is what Krishna told Arjuna at the beginning of the Mahabharata War. It is in the Bhagavad Gita.”

Further, Gulabchand stated, “Integrity is a characteristic, a virtue you need to develop, cultivate, and follow. Integrity allows you to create trust, and to create teams that rely on you. Integrity helps you to take ownership of tasks because you feel you owe it to improvements that should be brought about. Excellence in pursuit comes out of integrity and commitment to doing things well. These are all traits that you need to build a successful career. And if your career is not initially successful, get up from your failure and redo it until you become successful. Integrity will lead you to excellence. Everything follows from this, and this is what you need to pursue when you leave here.”

NICMAR University President Dr Anil Kashyap said, “NICMAR is not only an institution, but it is a thought planted in 1983 by top industrialists of this country. As we stand here today, NICMAR University of Construction Studies in Hyderabad is operational from this academic year. Alongside that, NICMAR Construction Business School in NCR campus offering the PGM program is also operational from this year. This means that now NICMAR is known for producing employment-ready graduates with academic and research rigour. Our vision is to become a global university with a difference. We want to embrace enterprising values and produce industry-ready graduates for a responsible built environment.”

“Students, your time at NICMAR University, Pune, may have ended, unless you return for a PhD, but the real journey starts now in the profession. You are well prepared for the challenges ahead, and I am confident in your abilities. You now possess a unique combination of leadership and technical skills that will help you manage challenging projects, lead teams, and drive innovation. We see you as game-changers and torchbearers of the NICMAR family,” Dr Kashyap said.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Sushma S Kulkarni provided further insights into the university’s academic strengths, highlighting its international collaborations and research contributions.

“NICMAR has published over 177 research papers and has signed multiple MoUs with global universities, offering students opportunities for international exposure and learning. Our goal is to produce skilled professionals who not only excel in their fields but also drive sustainable and responsible development,” Dr Kulkarni added.

Recognising the academic excellence of the top performers from the university’s various programmes, degrees and gold medals were conferred upon:

- Lakshmanan J [MBA (Advance Construction Management) – CGPA: 9.93]

- Patgar Ravindra Narayan [MBA (Advance Project Management) – CGPA: 9.83]

- Bonde Kunal Shantaram [MBA (Real Estate & Urban Infrastructure Management) – CGPA: 9.69]

- Vipul Bhalde [PGP (Quantity Surveying & Contracts Management) – CGPA: 9.62]

- Prajapati Shivprasad Barakhuram [PGP (Quantity Surveying & Contracts Management) – CGPA: 9.79]

- Chovatiya Shrenil Vijaybhai [PGP (Management of Family Owned Construction Business) – CGPA: 10.00]

Students from School of Construction (QSCM, ACM), School of Project Managament (APM), School of Real Estate and Facilities Management (REUIM) and NICMAR Business School (MFOCB).