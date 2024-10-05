Karnataka UG & PG academic calendar for 2025-26 finalised | Dates here

The Higher Education Department has officially announced the affiliation and academic calendar for the academic year 2025-26. The decision comes in response to numerous requests for timely announcements regarding affiliation processes and timelines, ensuring that all stakeholders have adequate preparation time.

The finalised schedule allows for the academic processes to commence in October 2024 and be completed by March or April 2025, facilitating a timely start to classes for the 2025-26 academic year, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The government has issued an order, effective from October 4, to implement this comprehensive academic schedule for Bachelor's and Master's degree programmes.

The proposed academic calendar for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes includes key dates such as: -

Commencement of I Semester Admissions:

- April 15, 2025 (UG) and August 19, 2025 (PG) - Start of I, III, and V Semester Classes

- June 9, 2025 (UG) and September 1, 2025 (PG) - End of I, III, and V Semester Classes

- September 26, 2025 (UG) and December 19, 2025 (PG) - Practical and Theory Examinations

- Scheduled to begin on September 29, 2025 (UG) and December 22, 2025 (PG).

Additionally, the calendar includes provisions for examinations and evaluations, aligning with University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines that require a minimum of 90 working days per semester, stated The New Indian Express report.