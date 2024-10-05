Erode: Hoax bomb threats via email bring life to a standstill in two private schools

Two private schools in Erode received bomb threats via emails. Due to this, both schools were given a holiday on Friday, October 4.

According to the sources, a private Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) school is functioning at Vallipurathanpalayam in Erode District.

More than 1,000 students from LKG to Class XII are studying in this school, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On Friday morning, October 4, at around 4.30 am, a bomb threat email was received on the school's email address. However, on Friday morning at around 11 am, the school administrators saw the email. The email allegedly mentioned that the bombs were planted on the campus.

Shocked by this, the school management immediately informed the district CEO office. After that, they informed the police. In addition, the school was also given a holiday. Students were sent home from school class wise by noon.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot. They blocked the roads leading to the school with barricades and brought the school under control. The special team, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), sniffer dogs conducted searches. But, the special team did not find any explosives.

Similarly, a bomb threat email was also sent to a private CBSE school in Sengodampallam in Erode district. Due to this, the school was also given a holiday. Searches were also conducted there. But no explosives were found there.

"Bomb threats have been sent to four schools, including these two, from the same email. However, the emails of two more schools were not delivered as the email addresses were incorrect. We have confirmed it. An investigation is underway to identify the sender of the email," a police officer said.

On August 29, a private school on Chennimalai Road in Erode received an email with a bomb threat. But it was found to be a hoax and police are yet to trace the sender of the email.

On September 2, a private school at Moolapalayam received a hoax bomb threat and the police found that it was sent by two students from the same school. The police warned them, according to The New Indian Express report.