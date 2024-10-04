"We work very hard to make sure our students are safe and happy": University of Essex official

A

Essex is delighted the new UK Government has committed to maintaining the Graduate Visa Route and stated the positive benefits that our international students bring to the UK. We know these commitments give confidence to Indian students about the UK supporting their study and career ambitions.

As one of the UK universities with the highest percentage of international students — coming form over 140 countries — we are well placed to realise the importance of supporting you to fulfil your education and career ambitions.

At Essex this support is provided in a range of ways — via our leading undergraduate and postgraduate courses; internships and placement options; work opportunities on our campuses; entrepreneurship activities and support, as well as all of the practical career advice and help required to place you competitively for finding work after your studies.