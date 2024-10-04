"We work very hard to make sure our students are safe and happy": University of Essex official
How has the University of Essex adapted to recent changes in the UK’s immigration policies, particularly concerning Indian students?
Essex is delighted the new UK Government has committed to maintaining the Graduate Visa Route and stated the positive benefits that our international students bring to the UK. We know these commitments give confidence to Indian students about the UK supporting their study and career ambitions.
As one of the UK universities with the highest percentage of international students — coming form over 140 countries — we are well placed to realise the importance of supporting you to fulfil your education and career ambitions.
At Essex this support is provided in a range of ways — via our leading undergraduate and postgraduate courses; internships and placement options; work opportunities on our campuses; entrepreneurship activities and support, as well as all of the practical career advice and help required to place you competitively for finding work after your studies.
What advice would you give to Indian students considering studying in the UK, given the current visa regulations?
We would encourage Indian students to consider their options as early as possible; do their research; join virtual open days and online sessions; and contact us to discuss courses you are interested in.
We have a team based in India who can help out with practical questions, and a range of online student ambassadors who can answer your questions about life at Essex and in the UK.
Will recent anti-immigration riots have an impact on numbers?
We were deeply saddened and concerned by the incidents which occurred in some areas of the UK last summer.
As one of the most international universities in the world, we embrace diversity, inclusivity, and respect. The actions of a very small group of the population went against all principles of the University of Essex and Essex Students’ Union.
We know our international students find that Essex, and the UK is very welcoming and a great place to study.
What is the varsity doing to make international students feel safe in such an environment?
Our university is one of the most international in the world, with students and academics from over 140 countries.
We provide extensive support services — ranging from support with your studies; your physical health and wellbeing; and personal security. this includes a student centre and helpdesk; counselling services; 24-hour security on our campus; and a doctor’s surgery on our Colchester Campus.
We work very hard to make sure our students are safe and happy in their university home — and pride ourselves on building a culture where we look after each other at all times.