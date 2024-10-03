Meet Birla Global University, Bhubaneswar's new VC — Kulbhushan Balooni

Kulbhushan Balooni, an academician with over 25 years of experience with premier education institutions, has recently assumed the position of Vice-Chancellor at the Birla Global University, Bhubaneswar, stated a press release from the institute.

Possessing a wealth of knowledge from his leadership roles at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, IIM Kashipur and IIM Amritsar Balooni brings experience and expertise in academic administration, research and building institutional brands.

Kulbhushan Balooni is renowned for his transdisciplinary research on environmental sustainability, development policy and social entrepreneurship.

Balooni was one of the founding faculty members to join IIM Kozhikode at its inception during the academic year 1997–1998, where he played a significant role in the institution building. He was appointed Director (In-charge) of IIM Kozhikode from 2014-2018, where he played a crucial role in leading entrepreneurship and research activities. His assistance went even further since he was a key figure in nurturing IIM Amritsar as its first mentor director.

Following his tenure from 2019 to 2024, Balooni served IIM Kashipur as a Director, where he spearheaded numerous initiatives ranging from fostering innovation to promoting entrepreneurship, supporting research.

Balooni is also a LEAD (Leadership for Environment & Development) Fellow. He has been a visiting scholar at prestigious institutions, including the National University of Singapore, the University of Copenhagen, Uppsala University and Wageningen University & Research, informed the press release.