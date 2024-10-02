University of Hyderabad's XXIV Convocation in Golden Jubilee year on October 1, 2024 | Highlights with visuals

As many as 1,746 graduating students including 236 PhD awardees — the University of Hyderabad (UoH, also known as Hyderabad Central University, HCU) held its XXIV Convocation and it was a milestone for all these students, among which were also 164 medal winners.
Let's take a look at the highlights with pictures:
In his speech, Prof TG Sitharam spoke about upskilling in today's day and age and inspired students to be job creators
The Governor of Telangana focussed on academic excellence and social responsibility. He encouraged students to bring about positive change in society
Justice Reddy spoke about students being torchbearers of the university’s legacy.
The Vice-Chancellor announced the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for postgraduate (PG) students starting from 2024.
(From left to right - top to bottom): Dr KV Jovan Jose, Dr Prakash Prabhu, Dr Pratap Kollu, Dr Asima Jena and Dr Ranjit Kumar Dehury