University of Hyderabad's XXIV Convocation in Golden Jubilee year on October 1, 2024 | Highlights with visuals

The Vice-Chancellor announced the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for postgraduate (PG) students starting from 2024
At the convocation
At the convocation(Pic: UoH)

As many as 1,746 graduating students including 236 PhD awardees — the University of Hyderabad (UoH, also known as Hyderabad Central University, HCU) held its XXIV Convocation and it was a milestone for all these students, among which were also 164 medal winners.

Let's take a look at the highlights with pictures:

1. Chief Guest of Convocation, Prof TG Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)

Prof TG Sitharam
Prof TG Sitharam(Pic: UoH)

In his speech, Prof TG Sitharam spoke about upskilling in today's day and age and inspired students to be job creators

2. Governor of Telangana and Chief Rector of UoH, Jishnu Dev Varma

Jishnu Dev Varma
Jishnu Dev Varma(Pic: UoH)

The Governor of Telangana focussed on academic excellence and social responsibility. He encouraged students to bring about positive change in society

3. Chancellor of UoH, Justice L Narasimha Reddy

Justice L Narasimha Reddy
Justice L Narasimha Reddy(Pic: UoH)

Justice Reddy spoke about students being torchbearers of the university’s legacy.

4. Vice Chancellor of UoH, Prof BJ Rao

Prof BJ Rao
Prof BJ Rao(Pic: UoH)

The Vice-Chancellor announced the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for postgraduate (PG) students starting from 2024.

5. Meet the winners of Chancellor Award

Winners
Winners(Pic: UoH)

(From left to right - top to bottom): Dr KV Jovan Jose, Dr Prakash Prabhu, Dr Pratap Kollu, Dr Asima Jena and Dr Ranjit Kumar Dehury

UoH
University of Hyderabad
convocation

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com