Tribal housing project to get a boost: LTIMindtree Foundation & CUTM unite to make it happen

LTIMindtree Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of LTIMindtree, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to construct over 80 all-weather-proof houses along with essential community infrastructure in collaboration with Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM).

The housing project titled Shelter to Habitation is aimed at providing sustainable and secure habitation for underprivileged tribal communities in Odisha. The project seeks to address the challenges faced by the cyclone-prone Gajapati district, benefiting close to 3,000 villagers across the villages of Alajhola, Gayaljuba, and Rashika Rajpur.

These homes will be all-weather proof and will feature modern sustainability elements, including solar lighting, rainwater harvesting, and climate-resilient designs. Each home will provide a dignified living environment with a bedroom, living room, kitchen, and toilet.

This project is being fully funded by LTIMindtree under its CSR mandate and CUTM will be the project implementation partner.

The MoU was signed at a signing ceremony by Paneesh Rao, Chief Sustainability Officer of LTIMindtree, and Dr Anita Patra, Registrar of CUTM. Other members of the LTIMindtree Foundation and board members from the Centurion University were in attendance.

Commenting on the project, Paneesh Rao, Chief Sustainability Officer, LTIMindtree stated, "This project reflects our commitment to empowering communities by addressing their most pressing needs. Beyond offering sustainable housing, we are creating opportunities for active community involvement, helping them develop skills, take ownership, and shape their own future. With the support of CUTM and the local administration, we're strengthening the foundation for a stronger, more resilient tomorrow."

In addition to the homes, the project will develop village roads, a community centre, an Anganwadi (childcare centre), solar street lighting, and a drinking water system. Local villagers will actively participate in the construction process, earning fair wages for their efforts.