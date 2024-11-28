MOP Vaishnav College for Women opens applications for MOP Yuva Sammaan Award for Young Women

MOP Vaishnav College for Women in its Silver Jubilee year (2017) has instituted the MOP Yuva Sammaan Award for Young Women.

MOP Yuva Samman will be conferred on young women achievers every year to develop a sense of responsibility to the community and thus, to improve their own personal potential as good citizens, by recognising their outstanding work in the field of sports, performing arts, entrepreneurship or from any other distinguished fields.

MOP has successfully completed six editions of YUVA SUMMAN awards by honouring notable awardees who had remarkable performances in their own fields and who were selected after extensive deliberations by a distinguished jury.

The awardees receive a citation and one lakh as prize money. The award event is the highlight of the college, celebrated with lot of glitterati and the awardees were honoured by very eminent personalities.

The young women received the award from chief guests like classical musician Padma Bhushan Sudha Raghunathan, Padma Shri and Academy award winner AR Rehman, Deputy Chief Minister Udaynidhi stalin, Former Princess of Vijayanagaram Vidya Gajapathi Raju Singh, to name a few.

Applications are solicited for the sevent edition of Yuva Sammaan 2024-25 from young women aged between 20 and 35 who are doing outstanding work in their respective fields. Applicants can refer the college website for further details.

Reaccredited by the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) with the highest ‘A++’ grade , it counts among its students and alumnae several outstanding entrepreneurs, performing artists and sportswomen, including Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and SAF Games medallists.