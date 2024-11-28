Job-oriented training for students, thanks to SOA and Wipro

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to-be University (SOA) today, Thursday, November 28, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wipro Limited to facilitate engineering students and fresh graduates of the university to undergo complete knowledge intensive and job-oriented training program to equip them for the industry.

The collaboration between SOA and Wipro will help the students to get continuous learning about the industry and acquire the needed competence and other essential skills for their personal and professional growth in the industry.

As per the agreement, Wipro will endeavour to provide valuable domain knowledge and learning to groom the students and fresh graduates of Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), faculty of engineering and technology of SOA, while the university will encourage the students to undergo the training and extend support to the company to conduct the programem.

The purpose of the MoU is to collaborate and promote the students and fresh graduates to help them learn and acquire critical skills which will improve their employability and make them industry ready. This will also help the students to understand the different career opportunities offered by Wipro and other industries.

Wipro had launched several programmes in ITER in the past including Fast Forward, Innovate, Learning in a Box, Mission10x and Talent Next.

The MoU was signed by Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Vice-Chancellor of SOA, and Sandesh Kumar, General Manager and Global Head, Campus Hiring of Wipro.

Among others, Prof Pradip Kumar Sahoo, Dean, ITER; Prof PK Patra, Dean, Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy, SOA; Satyabrat Kar, Delivery Head, Wipro Engineering; Prof Jyoti Ranjan Das, Dean (Students’ Welfare), SOA; Pramod Kumar Panda, Chief Administrative Officer, SOA; Prof Dhirendranath Thatoi, Additional Dean, Academics, ITER; Dr Raj Kumar Hota, Additional Dean, Corporate Relations and Placement, SOA; Dr Bibhu Mohanty, Head of Department, Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), ITER; and Dr Sarada Pati, Deputy Head of Department, Computer Science and Engineering, ITER were present.