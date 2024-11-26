SOA and Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya join hands for research and more

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to be University (SOA) in Bhubaneswar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, a central university located at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, for a slew of joint activities including in the realm of collaborative research.

Under the agreement, both the universities will undertake mutually agreed education, research and field programmes in different areas including biomedical, robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

The same will be formulated by a joint committee comprising members of both universities.

The MoU was signed by Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, SOA Vice-Chancellor, and Prof Sambit Kumar Padhi, Professor of the Department of Education of Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, who represented the vice-chancellor, stated a press release from SOA.

Besides organising international conferences jointly, the two universities will also undertake training of students and faculty members as per norm of the respective institutes as also short and long-term faculty and student exchange.

Collaborative research will be conducted under the outreach programme of respective institutes while PhD scholars of Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya will be provided guidance by SOA faculty members recognised as Co-Supervisers by the central university.

Prof Sudam Chandra Si, Dean of School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, faculty of pharmaceutical sciences of SOA; Prof Anup Kumar Samantaray, Dean of Institute of Business and Computer Studies (IBCS), faculty of business studies of SOA; Prof DN Thatoi, Additional Dean (Academics), Prof Sujata Mishra, Head of Department of Chemistry; Prof SK Kamilla, Professor of Physics and Pramod Kumar Panda, Chief Administrative Officer, SOA, were present during the signing of the MoU.