Nine Aligarh Muslim University students booked for protest & rioting inside campus

Nine former and current students from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for rioting, wrongful restraint, and other charges over alleged indiscipline and misconduct during demonstrations, according to The Economic Times report.



The students were demanding that students' union elections be held, the officials informed on Friday, November 22.



They further said that the university has also initiated disciplinary action against these students for the protests and the sit-in demonstrations outside the vice-chancellor's residence and office.



Strict disciplinary action

As per the AMU authorities, former students Paras Mohammad, Mohd Shoeb, and Mohammad Salman Ali have now been debarred from taking admission to any course at AMU for the next five years.



They also added that the authorities have restricted their entry into the campus, as they have been encouraging their peers and other students to gherao the vice-chancellor's car and engage in disruptive behaviour. They also chased and attempted to ransack the vehicle, reported The Economic Times.



Six current students of AMU have been suspended as well. Misbah Qaiser (BArch), Zakiur Rahman (Mass Comm), Mohd Adeel Khan (MA Sociology), Mohd Danish (MA Women's Studies), Areeb Ahmad (PhD Political Science) and Irfanul Shabir (BA) have been barred from entering the campus until further investigation.



According to the report, a First Information Report (FIR), was also registered against the miscreants, on Thursday, November 21 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 192 for rioting, 126 for wrongful restraint, 132 for using criminal force against a public servant, 121 for intentionally causing hurt and 324 for causing mischief, The Economic Times report stated.