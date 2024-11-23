AMU students storm VC's office; demand union elections

Tensions escalated at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Thursday, November 21, when a group of students organised a protest, demanding the restoration of student union elections, which have been suspended, reported PTI.



The protestors had stormed into the Administrative Block of the university, near the Vice-Chancellor’s office, shouting slogans.



In an attempt to prevent further disruption, the security guards swiftly intervened, blocking the protesters from advancing to the Vice-Chancellor's office.



Meanwhile, a separate group of agitating students had gathered outside the VC's residence the previous night, creating a roadblock that added to the growing unrest, according to a PTI report.



Assurance from the varsity

The situation was eventually brought under control when senior university officials stepped in, with Proctor Mohammad Waseem who assured them that their concerns were being heard and that the university administration was committed to addressing the issue.



Waseem explained that the matter was currently under review by the Allahabad High Court, and the university was in the process of determining an appropriate course of action, as per PTI reports.



He reassured the students that the administration was handling the situation carefully and responsibly to ensure a peaceful resolution.



"The University was formulating its course of action...the administration is handling the situation with due diligence," said the proctor.