Fake notice of winter break circulates, DU calls it a hoax

Winter break for students at Delhi University? Well, not really. A fake notice has been circulating on social media announcing winter break for students, due to severe air quality issues, and the implementation of GRAP-IV measures. The notice stated that the university would declare a winter break from November 19 to November 27, 2024.



However, yesterday, Monday, November 19, Delhi University denied issuing any such notice via its official handle on the social media platform X, alerting students regarding the matter.



The notice read as such, "In order to tide over the prevailing environmental pollution caused by Severe Air Quality and implementation of GRAP-IV measures in Delhi, it has been decided to declare November 19 to November 27, 2024 as winter break for the university and its colleges."



It further stated that prescheduled examinations and interviews would be held on time, without any changes.



Mandated information

The notice that the university issued informed students that online classes are to continue until November 23, 2024. Regular classes shall resume from November 25 onwards.



"The Air Quality Index in Delhi and NCR has deteriorated to an alarming high index. In the larger interest of the students of the colleges and the departments of the university of Delhi, it has been decided that the classes shall be conducted in online mode till Saturday the 23rd November, 2024. Regular classes in physical mode to resume from Monday the 25th November 2024," declared the university via an official statement.