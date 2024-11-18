DSBM organises GENESIS 2K24, a state-level management event

DAV School of Business Management organised DSBM GENESIS 2K24 — a state-level management event on November 17, 2024 (Sunday) where young participants from different higher secondary schools and junior colleges across Odisha participated in sub-events like Quiz, Ad Mad Show, Paper Presentation and Treasure Hunt.

The main objective of GENESIS was to provide an ideal and exemplary platform for young minds to ignite, ideate and develop analytical skills as well as demonstrate their knowledge and ability.

The inaugural session of the event was graced by chief guest CMA Satya Sundar Mahasuar, AGM (Finance), NALCO, Bhubaneswar, who emphasised the importance of learning beyond the syllabus, enhancing reading ability and communication and adopting technology for future success.

Dr Dukhabandhu Sahoo, Professor, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar also adorned the event as guest of honour. He advised the students to focus on the Standard Operating Practices (SOP) of employability skills.

Ashok Kumar Behera, Executive Director, OMC, graced the valedictory function as the chief guest and praised Genesis participants for their enthusiasm and commended BBA and BCom students for their exceptional organisational skills in making state-level management programme.

MM Panda, Chairman, DSBM motivated and encouraged the budding talents to leverage these opportunities to nurture their employability skills.

DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur emerged as the Champions in Quiz whereas Mother’s Public School bagged the first Runners-Up Trophy followed by DAV Public School, Pokhariput, taking home the second Runners-Up Trophy.

In Paper Presentation, DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, clinched the Winner’s Trophy, whereas, DAV Public School, Unit-8, bagged the first Runners-Up Trophy and DAV Public School, Kansbahal, bagged the second Runners-Up Trophy.

The Winner of Ad-Mad Show was DAV Public School, Kalinga Area (MCL), whereas, PMSHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No-1 stood as the first Runners-Up followed by DAV Public School, Kalinga Nagar, as the second Runners-Up. In the Treasure Hunt, DAV Public School, Pokhariput emerged as the Winner.