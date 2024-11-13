V-SAT, Vignan's Scholastic Aptitude Test, dates OUT | Here are details

The Vignan University is advancing with the noble objectives of creating top-notch job opportunities for the youth, transforming them into great industrialists and promoting research, said Vice-Chancellor Colonel, Prof P Nagabhushan on Monday.

He announced the Vignan's Scholastic Aptitude Test (V-SAT) 2025–26 exam notification for admissions to various programmes including BTech, BPharmacy, BBA, BCA, BSc, BA LLB (Honors), BBA LLB (Honors), BSc (Honors) Agriculture, and Pharm-D for the 2025-26 academic year.

Professor Nagabhushan explained that the university offers a variety of BTech specialisations, such as Agriculture, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Cyber Security among others.

Additionally, they offer programmes in BSc (Honors) Agriculture, Diploma (CSE, ECE), BSc (Mathematics, Statistics, Computers), B.Sc (Actuarial Science), BBA, BCA, BA (LLB), BBA (LLB), MTech, MBA, MCA, MSc in Chemistry, MA in English, and PhD.

Scholarships will be available based on performance in the V-SAT entrance test held nationwide for BTech, BPharmacy, and Pharm-D admissions.

Dean of Admissions Dr KV Krishnakishore mentioned that V-SAT applications are available at all Vignan campuses and offices in Guntur, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, and Rajahmundry.

Students can also apply online via the university website (www.vignan.ac.in). The entrance exam will be conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other states from March 1 to April 15. The deadline for V-SAT 2025 applications is February 25.