Birla School of Communication organises media fest Mediosa-2024

Birla School of Communication, Birla Global University (BGU) organised Media fest Mediosa-2024.

On this occasion, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Chairman, Sambad Group attended the programme as the chief guest and formally inaugurated it.

Among others, Deepika Narayan Bharadwaj, journalist and documentary filmmaker attended the programme as the guest of honour, stated a press release from the institute.

Media Fest is a key event that brings together students and professionals to explore the latest developments in media and communication. Shiv Shankar Das, Associate Dean of Birla School of Communication delivered the welcome speech and welcomed the guest and others.

BGU Registrar Dr BK Das encouraged the students to organise this fest. Dr Gyana Ranjan Mishra, Mehul Agarwal and other faculty members conducted the programme, according to the press release from the institute.

On this occasion, a photo exhibition was organised by the students and the guests visited and inaugurated the newspaper exhibition organised by Sashank Shekhar Das.