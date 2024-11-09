BITS Pilani and University of Buffalo ink MoU

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani and the University at Buffalo (UB), State University of New York, signed a MoU aimed at advancing graduate education and research in key emerging fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), energy storage, semiconductor quantum science, and materials chemistry.

The collaboration aims to address global technological challenges and foster innovation in imaging, sensing, and communication technologies, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

BITS Pilani and UB will jointly develop graduate programmes, allowing students to complete part of their coursework and research at BITS Pilani and the remainder at UB. The partnership will also provide opportunities for faculty exchanges and collaborative research projects.

The collaboration also includes provisions for intellectual property rights, confidentiality, and other legal terms to ensure fairness and clarity.

Let's take a look

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) laid the foundation stone for the Young India Skills University buildings at Net Zero Valley, Meerkhanpet, Kandukur mandal in Rangareddy on Friday.

The groundbreaking ceremony included a puja performed by MEIL Director Ravi P Reddy and Vice-President G Shiva Kumar. MEIL has committed `200 crore for the construction of the university buildings with international standards. The company also signed an MoU with the state government on October 26.