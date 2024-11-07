Hindustan Group of Institutions and their aviation programmes

A

Hindustan Group of Institutions (HGI), a premier educational conglomerate, is at the forefront of aviation education. Our offerings include engineering programmes in aeronautical and aerospace fields, BSc in Avionics, Aircraft Maintenance Engineering and management programmes in Aviation Management, Aviation Safety Management and Aviation Services and Air Cargo.

We also provide diploma programmes to pilot license training, ensuring that we equip our students for diverse roles in the rapidly evolving aviation sector.

The curriculum combines hands-on, real-time training with state-of-the-art infrastructure like ALSIM flight simulators, aircraft hangars, advanced aircrafts and specialised labs.

HGI has an impressive fleet of 20 aircrafts including Piper Seneca 3, Lear Jet 24 and Dornier as well as 2 serviceable Chetak helicopters for demonstration and maintenance training. Additionally, Orient Flights operates 10 aircrafts for pilot training.

As a pioneer in aviation training, HGI also has advanced centres for research on impact, cybersecurity, drone technology, satellites, unmanned vehicles, and more.

We have strong partnerships with global institutions like Cranfield University (UK), Dongguk University (Korea), Korean Aerospace University (Korea), Airbus (Europe), Boeing (US), Riga Technical University (Latvia), Moscow Aviation Institute (Russia), and RMIT University (Australia). These collaborations enable our students to gain international exposure via semester exchange & other programmes.

It is remarkable to note that our alumni from Hindustan Institute of Engineering Technology (HIET) have risen to become CEOs of leading aircraft maintenance and other aviation industries.

HGI’s aeronautical and aerospace engineering programmes are accredited by Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), UK and NBA. Also, HIET has been recognised as the best Aircraft Maintenance Engineering College in Chennai for its contributions to education in civil aviation. Orient Flights Aviation Academy has received the best Flying School award, and HITS has regularly been featured in the to