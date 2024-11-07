Hindustan Group of Institutions and their aviation programmes
Can you elaborate on how the aviation programmes at Hindustan Group of Institutions are structured to keep pace with the rapidly evolving aviation industry?
Hindustan Group of Institutions (HGI), a premier educational conglomerate, is at the forefront of aviation education. Our offerings include engineering programmes in aeronautical and aerospace fields, BSc in Avionics, Aircraft Maintenance Engineering and management programmes in Aviation Management, Aviation Safety Management and Aviation Services and Air Cargo.
We also provide diploma programmes to pilot license training, ensuring that we equip our students for diverse roles in the rapidly evolving aviation sector.
The curriculum combines hands-on, real-time training with state-of-the-art infrastructure like ALSIM flight simulators, aircraft hangars, advanced aircrafts and specialised labs.
HGI has an impressive fleet of 20 aircrafts including Piper Seneca 3, Lear Jet 24 and Dornier as well as 2 serviceable Chetak helicopters for demonstration and maintenance training. Additionally, Orient Flights operates 10 aircrafts for pilot training.
As a pioneer in aviation training, HGI also has advanced centres for research on impact, cybersecurity, drone technology, satellites, unmanned vehicles, and more.
We have strong partnerships with global institutions like Cranfield University (UK), Dongguk University (Korea), Korean Aerospace University (Korea), Airbus (Europe), Boeing (US), Riga Technical University (Latvia), Moscow Aviation Institute (Russia), and RMIT University (Australia). These collaborations enable our students to gain international exposure via semester exchange & other programmes.
It is remarkable to note that our alumni from Hindustan Institute of Engineering Technology (HIET) have risen to become CEOs of leading aircraft maintenance and other aviation industries.
HGI’s aeronautical and aerospace engineering programmes are accredited by Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), UK and NBA. Also, HIET has been recognised as the best Aircraft Maintenance Engineering College in Chennai for its contributions to education in civil aviation. Orient Flights Aviation Academy has received the best Flying School award, and HITS has regularly been featured in the to
How does access to real aircraft and advanced simulation facilities enhance the learning experience for students in your aviation programmes?
Access to real aircraft and advanced simulation facilities at Hindustan Group of Institutions (HGI) provides an unparalleled learning experience and hands-on practical exposure for our students.
In 2010, HGI partnered with ALSIM to establish the OFAA SIM CENTRE at our HITS Padur campus. This centre features the AL50 and the advanced ALSIM AL250 Multi-Engine & Single-Engine Aircraft Simulators, both approved by the DGCA. The OFAA SIM CENTRE conducts training programmes for pilots, licensed pilots, and one day training programme for schools, colleges and aviation enthusiasts.
Notably, one of our institutions, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), is home to a distinctive satellite centre equipped with modern Satellite Tracking Software, providing our students with an enhanced, hands-on training experience in satellite technology. This unique resource sets us apart and ensures that our students are well-prepared to excel in this cutting-edge field.
Additionally, HGI's programmes are further enriched by a helicopter hangar, a satellite centre, and a recently acquired Piper Seneca 3 aircraft.
What are the key benefits of collaborating with institutions for your aviation programmes?
Collaborating with prestigious institutions like Cranfield University and industry leaders like Airbus, Boeing and Vistara brings significant benefits to our aviation programmes at Hindustan Group of Institutions. These partnerships enhance the quality of our curriculum, provide students with international exposure, and foster industry-specific skills that are highly valued in the aviation sector.
Our alliances with esteemed organisations such as Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), GMR, Data Patterns, and others have paved the way for funded research projects.
This not only supports our students and faculty in addressing funding gaps but also provides invaluable exposure to real-world applications and facilitates access to essential data and equipment. We believe in offering our students opportunities that extend beyond the classroom. Through initiatives like symposiums, guest lectures, research partnerships, and internships, we expose our students to a wealth of experiences.
These collaborations give our students and faculty access to the latest research, methodologies, best practices, and technologies in aviation. In addition to this, students can participate in specialised training sessions, workshops, and seminars and experience real-world aircraft design and manufacturing processes, which enriches their practical knowledge and skills.
Students get an opportunity to connect with peers, researchers, and professionals from across the globe, gaining insights into different aviation markets and emerging global trends. The collaborations also open doors for valuable internship and job placements, as well as joint research initiatives that contribute to innovations in aviation.
Overall, these collaborations elevate our programmes by integrating industry insights, hands-on experiences, and global perspectives.