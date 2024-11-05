“Jindal not a real university,” argues lawsuit of LLM student failed for 88% AI-generated exam answers

A Master of Law (LLM) student at Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) has sued the university for failing him because he attempted an examination using AI-generated content.

On Monday, November 4, the Punjab and Haryana High Court sought a response from OP Jindal Global University on the petition submitted by the student.

In the petition, the student claimed that there is no clear limitation on employing AI-generated content, and the administration must prove that copyright violations took place.

The lawsuit against Jindal also argued that the rules of the university are illegal, as it is not a recognised university under the Haryana Universities Act of 2006.

These arguments have left students of the varsity bewildered, and they all took to X to share their reactions.