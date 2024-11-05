“Jindal not a real university,” argues lawsuit of LLM student failed for 88% AI-generated exam answers

A Master of Law (LLM) student at Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) has sued the university for failing him because he attempted an examination using AI-generated content.
On Monday, November 4, the Punjab and Haryana High Court sought a response from OP Jindal Global University on the petition submitted by the student.
In the petition, the student claimed that there is no clear limitation on employing AI-generated content, and the administration must prove that copyright violations took place.
The lawsuit against Jindal also argued that the rules of the university are illegal, as it is not a recognised university under the Haryana Universities Act of 2006.
These arguments have left students of the varsity bewildered, and they all took to X to share their reactions.
A few users even pointed out that the varsity’s LLM course, offered in collaboration with EdTech platform upGrad, is not recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The petition was filed by Kausttubh Shakkarwar, an LLM student of Intellectual Property and Technology Laws at JGLS.
Shakkarwar previously served as a law researcher for Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.
According to Bar and Bench, he also runs an AI litigation platform and practices intellectual property law.
On May 18, Shakkarwar took the first-term exams and submitted his answers for the end-term exam on the theme 'Law and Justice in a Globalising World,' says to the report.
The university's Unfair Means Committee accused him of submitting 88 per cent of AI-generated answers and failing the exam on June 25. The Controller of Examinations also backed the accusations.