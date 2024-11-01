Diwali shenanigans: Video of boys’ hostel celebration at IIT Dhanbad going VIRAL. Scary? or fun?

For people celebrating it far from home, Diwali is a wave of nostalgia that sweeps over us, bringing memories of home — laughter, the smell of sweets, and the glow of lights illuminating every corner of the house.



Away from our families, the festive spirit feels different, and we reminisce of the joy of bursting crackers with loved ones.



Though we may celebrate in a different place, we find ways to recreate those cherished moments.



Found this sentimental?



Well, no more.

A video circulating on social platforms will make you gasp and laugh at the way these engineering students thought of celebrating Diwali, the Elon Musk way.