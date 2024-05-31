Now, 25 water coolers will help tackle water shortage on DU campus

The Delhi University (DU) on Thursday, May 30, said 25 water coolers will be installed at various spots on the premises to address the ongoing water crisis on the campus amid the heat wave conditions in the city.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) representatives and DU officials, according to a statement, stated a report by PTI.

A student delegation led by DUSU Secretary Aparajita met Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh to present a memorandum detailing various campus-related demands, it said.

The memorandum highlighted the urgent need for clean and cold drinking water, particularly in the Faculty of Arts, Central Library, and North Campus hostels, the statement added.

Recognising the severity of the ongoing heat wave in the national capital, Singh instructed the installation of 25 water coolers across the campus.

He also assured the student delegation that the university would take immediate and further necessary steps to improve campus facilities, stated the report by PTI.

Delhi is facing water shortage due to unprecedented summer heat with temperatures hovering around the 50 degrees Celsius mark in parts of the city.

A heatwave has been troubling India and several regions have been experiencing extreme weather temperatures.