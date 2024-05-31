L&T, NICMAR University to offer co-branded MTech courses

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has forged a partnership with the National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR) to introduce co-branded MTech programmes in Construction and Infrastructure Management, with L&T EduTech as the strategic partner.

This collaboration synergises the technical prowess of L&T with the academic excellence of NICMAR to provide specialised MTech programmes in Construction Technology and Management and Infrastructure Project Management.

NICMAR, in conjunction with L&T EduTech, on behalf of L&T, will roll out this two-year MTech programme at the NICMAR Pune campus, commencing from the academic year 2024-25, stated a press release from the institute.

The corporate world's escalating demand for skilled professionals in these specialised areas underscores the significance of this initiative. It aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by preparing postgraduate students with specialised practical training and exposure to industry dynamics.

The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between L&T and NICMAR University took place at L&T headquarters in Chennai on May 22, 2024.

Dr Sushma S Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor of NICMAR University, was the chief guest, accompanied by senior academic leaders from NICMAR University.

Industry leaders and experts from L&T Group participated in the event.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the collaboration, Dr Sushma S Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor of NICMAR University, remarked, “I strongly believe that this partnership will be helpful to both the organisations, in developing a talent pool with a unique blend of both technical co-plex problem solving and managerial skills.”

Dr C Jayakumar, Employee Value Proposition (EVP) and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Larsen & Toubro, added, "These courses, focused on core engineering domains, are tailored for customised learning and digital skilling. They are essential for engineers with a passion for fundamental engineering disciplines. This postgraduate course will significantly enhance their skills, preparing them to be well-equipped for future challenges."