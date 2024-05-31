KL Deemed-to-be University to host int'l conference for on Computational Mathematics

KL Deemed-to-be University will be hosting the fourth International Conference on Advanced Trends in Computational Engineering Mathematics (ICATCEM-2024), to be held at its Vijayawada campus from July 9 to 13, 2024.

Organised by the Department of Mathematics, this conference aims to encourage collaboration, exchange insights and research findings in Computational Engineering Mathematics among academicians, scientists, researchers, engineers, and industry professionals, informed a press release from the institute.

Sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology - Science and Engineering Research Board (DST-SERB), New Delhi, the computational mathematics conference has received a support grant of Rs 3 lakh to ensure the quality conduct of the event.

This conference aims to bring together academics, scientists, researchers, engineers, and industrialists to discuss applied mathematics.

It will provide a platform for sharing experiences, research findings, and innovations in the field, advancing mathematical research and keeping participants updated on current trends.

Dr G Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor of KL Deemed-to-be University, remarked, "The ICATCEM-2024 conference aligns perfectly with our mission to promote innovation and excellence in higher education."

Participants will have the opportunity to present their current research findings, share innovative ideas, and engage in discussions that could shape future research directions.

The conference will feature invited talks from renowned researchers at prestigious institutes, offering valuable insights into the latest trends and advancements in applied mathematics.