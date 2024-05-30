“No such event detected”: TCS to IIT Madras over JEE Advanced 2024 systems loophole

Responding to the claims of a Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 candidate that the test taker software at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras had a loophole in it, Tata Consultancy Services, the examination conducting agency responded, reaffirming the security measures adhered to during the conduction of the exam.



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the parent company of TCS iON, the software solution used to conduct JEE. It issued its response today, May 30 after IIT Madras deferred the tweet to it.



The response read as follows:



"Each candidate is allocated a computer by the platform at random in the exam venue. The candidates can give the exam on the allocated computers only. No candidate can access any other candidate's computer and if he/she attempts to do so, the system will stop the candidate who is attempting. Every activity of the candidate is logged in our servers. We have thoroughly verified the logs of the candidate and the permissions taken in the exam venue mentioned in the tweet. There is no such event detected. The exams have been conducted with security at multiple layers.”



What happened

Ashish Kumar Verma, a JEE Advanced aspirant, took to social media platform X on Monday, May 27, to point out a configuration oversight between his system’s operating system and hardware, because of which, he was able to log into another system at the exam centre.