Karnataka: Bidar college students clash over playing of Jai Sriram song from Adipurush

A clash broke out between two groups of students at an engineering college in Bidar, Karnataka, over playing a song from actor Prabhas-starrer Adipurush at a cultural event on Wednesday, May 29, police sources said, as stated in a report by PTI.

Soon after the Jai Sriram song was played, a section of students took objection to it and clashed with another group in the Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Bidar.

According to sources, one student was injured in the scuffle inside the college auditorium, stated the PTI report.

Upon learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot and tried to diffuse the situation.

Later, Karnataka's Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre, and state Minister for Municipal Administration Rahim Khan also visited the college to diffuse the situation.

Another college clash had happened

At Pachaiyappa’s College hostel in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, a student was attacked with a knife after two groups got into a brawl.

This happened on Tuesday night, May 28, according to a report by The Hindu on the hostel premises. He was rushed to a private hospital and Kilpauk Police are investigating it.

College clashes are not uncommon on Indian campuses.