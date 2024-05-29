Sona College of Technology awarded highest-level A++ grade by NAAC

The Sona College of Technology has been assessed by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and awarded the NAAC A++ ranking with a score of 3.65.

NAAC A++ is the highest ranking awarded by NAAC, an autonomous body of the University Grants Commission (UGC), to a higher education institution for demonstrating high standards of professionalism and academic excellence, informed a press release from the institute.

A team of academicians and education administrators, nominated by NAAC, evaluated Curriculum Aspects, Teaching, Learning and Evaluation; Research, Innovation and Extension; Infrastructure and Learning Resources; Student Support and Progression; Governance, Leadership and Management; and Institutional Values and Best Practices followed by the Sona College of Technology before awarding this grade.

The official word

“The NAAC++ ranking assigned to an institution serves to guide the potential students and their parents to gain holistic understanding of the Quality Status of the institution,” according to Principal Dr SRR Senthilkumar.

“The score of 3.65 assigned to Sona College represents a significant improvement since the previous evaluation done five years ago,” he added.

During their visit to the Sona College, the evaluation team were apprised of the progress made by the college by way of induction of new courses.

The NAAC A++ ranking is applicable for 14 undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes and 10 postgraduate (PG) engineering programmes, including Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Bachelor of Business Administration (MCA) offered by the Sona College.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman C Valliappa, said, “We are proud of the contribution made by the college in taking forward the 67-year-old legacy of preparing the much-sought after engineering talent in Salem and beyond. Sona students are demonstrating their strong engineering prowess within India as well as in countries as far as Japan, among others.”

Chocko Valliappa, Vice-Chairman, Sona College of Technology added that the Sona faculty had in the past five years made 130 patent applications, out of which 28 patents have already been received.

“The NAAC A++ accreditation will propel Principal SRR Senthilkumar and heads of 36 R&D (Research and Development) laboratories to further enhance their research effort towards commercialisation,” he said.

Sona's contribution

It may be recalled that last year Sona College’s SonaSPEED lab supplied the permanent magnet simplex stepper motor used in mixture ratio control at the launch stage of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayan-3 mission.

The researchers also supplied the 25KW Quadruplex BLDC Motor used in the helicopter hoist for lifting the Reusable Launch Vehicle to 4.5 km altitude and releasing it for autonomous landing on the runway at Chitra Durga.

Talking about the strong industry-academia connection, Thyagu Valliappa, Vice-Chairman, said, “The 300-strong and committed faculty team, in addition to building strong foundations in engineering disciplines among students encourages them to engage in research projects during their internships to hone their application skills to prepare them for the world of work upon graduation.”

The evaluation team also met with the parents, alumni, faculty, and employers recruiting Sona graduates during the visit. Taking cognisance of the contributions made by the institution in academics, research, innovation, infrastructure improvement the NAAC team has awarded its highest grade of A++ with a score of 3.65 out of a maximum of 4.00.

Time for thank yous

Dr P Suresh, Coordinator, Sona Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) thanked faculty, staff members, students, parents, employers, and alumni for their valuable contribution in the successful conduct of assessment process and positive outcome.

Sona Institutions Chairman Valliappa; Vice-Chairman ThyaguValliappa; Principals SRR Senthilkumar and V Karthikeyan; and professors of Sona Institutions were present during this event.