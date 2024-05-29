And the IIM Bangalore Distinguished Alumni Award 2024 goes to...

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, today, Wednesday, May 29, announced the names of the recipients of the institute’s Distinguished Alumni Awards (DAA) for 2024.

This year, the awards will be presented on June 10, 2024, during the inauguration of the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), according to a press release from the institute.

Four alumni were selected for the institute’s DAA:

- Hemant K Bhargava (PGP 1986)

- T Koshy (PGP 1989)

- Prabha Narasimhan (PGP 1997)

- Praveen Sood (PGPPM 2005)

A DAA selection committee comprising the Director, Dean - Alumni Relations and Development, faculty members, IIMBAA (IIMB Alumni Association) President and an earlier DAA awardee reviewed the nominations received to shortlist the awardees based on a set of criteria that includes a stellar career trajectory, exceptional leadership qualities, thought leadership, impact and contribution to society or industry, and more.

Where are they now?

- Hemant Bhargava is a Distinguished Professor at the University of California Davis. An academic leader in decision analytics and economic modelling of technology-driven markets, he co-founded and was the first Academic Director of the UC Davis Master of Science in Business Analytics and served as Associate Dean at the Graduate School of Management.

- After completing his graduation, T Koshy subsequently joined the industry and in 1996, he became part of the start-up team which established the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), the first depository in India which led to the transformation of capital markets, and played a critical role in this transformation as the Executive Director.

- Prabha Narasimhan has been the Managing Director of Colgate-Palmolive India since September 2022. During her long tenure at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), she led the skincare division to remarkable market-beating growth, earning accolades for her broad-based performance delivery across brands and sub-segments. She also oversaw the homecare business across many countries.

- Praveen Sood, Director of Central Bureau of Investigation, Government of India, joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1986 and was allotted Karnataka Cadre. He is a Civil Engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi (1985) and did his postgraduation in Public Policy and Management from IIM Bangalore (2005). He has been heading India’s premier investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), since May 2023.