Relief for SIMS medical students as accused principal resigns after protests by medicos

Relieved over the resignation of Dr Saurabh Goel, Principal and Dean of Saraswathi Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, the protesting students have called off their strike. Alleging mental harassment, violation of privacy, imposition of unnecessary fines and irregularities in stipend, students were on strike since May 24.

Although meetings with the officials from the management were held meanwhile and it was speculated that the alleged accused had resigned, the students were adamant about continuing the strike until an official announcement was made.

Yesterday, May 27 around 9 pm, an official from the management met the student and read the official reliving order of Goel's resignation. As per the video which was shared with EdexLive, the official informed that Dr Saurab Goel is relieved from the services of the institute

"As directed by the Chairman, Saraswathi Institute of Medical Sciences, on the basis of resignation submitted by Dr Saurabh Goel, Principal and Dean of the institute is hereby relieved from the services of the institute with effect from 27 May 2024," the official said while reading the order.

Sharing thoughts on the matter after their main demand was met, a student, on condition of anonymity, said, "Dr Saurabh Goel's management was such that he never held any discussions with the students regarding our problems. Additionally, the chairman is in Chennai and visits our campus twice or thrice a year." It may be noted that their administration office, as mentioned in the notices they issued, is in Anna Nagar, Chennai.

"Hence, students did not have any option except for resorting to protests. Everyone is relieved after he has been removed from the post," the student said, adding that now, the management has assured that they will listen to the students' complaints in the future.