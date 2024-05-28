"Keep your super power sharp": Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra at Shiv Nadar University convocation

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, celebrated its tenth convocation ceremony today, Tuesday, May 28.

The event was attended by over 3,000 guests, faculty members, parents, and graduates, as per a press release.

Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, Abhinav Bindra, Indian Olympic gold medallist and Padma Bhushan awardee, said, "All success is about learning how to fail well and keeping your unique super-power sharp. To the graduating class of 2024, the world is your canvas, fill it with joy, camaraderie, empathy, and dreams."

At the event, Shiv Nadar, Founder of HCL and Shiv Nadar Foundation, (give name, please) said, "Today, I am filled with immense pride and joy to witness this pivotal moment in the lives of our students that marks the culmination of their years of dedication, perseverance, and commitment to excellence. I urge our students to stay committed to their long-term vision."

During the convocation, honorary doctorates were conferred to:

- Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, sarod maestro and Padma Vibhushan awardee

- Krishen Khanna, renowned artist and Padma Bhushan awardee

- Sukla Mistry, first woman director of refineries in Indian Oil Corporation

- Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma (Retired), Ashoka Chakra awardee and the first Indian who went to space

The honorary doctorate degrees were awarded in recognition of their outstanding achievements and contributions to the country in their respective fields.

The tenth convocation ceremony saw the conferring of 687 undergraduate degrees, 104 graduate degrees, and 43 doctorate degrees, the release added.