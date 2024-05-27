SIMS medicos protest against mental harassment, arbitrary fines; demand principal's resignation

“We will continue the strike until the Dean and Principal of SIMS, Dr Saurabh Goel, is terminated from all the posts,” shared a student of Saraswathi Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Hapur, Uttar Pradesh on condition of anonymity. The students have been on strike since May 24 alleging mental harassment, imposition of unnecessary fines, violation of privacy and irregularities in stipend.

The latest EdexLive gathered from the students is that they met an official from the management today, May 27, 2024. The meeting was held to address the matter and included the participation of approximately 50 students from batches 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 along with the interns of the 2019 batch.

Disclosing what was discussed in today’s meeting, the student claimed, “The official asked us for some more time and said the principal has resigned. However, as our priority is the termination of the principal from all posts, our strike will continue till the demand is fulfilled," the student said, adding that the principal’s resignation was not official yet.

The students also met the institute’s director R Dutt in the late evening of May 25. “The director said the institute’s chairman has decided to remove the principal,” said the student, implying that this was an oral assurance, not a written assurance. In a video shared with EdexLive, the director can be heard saying, “...the principal will be removed.”