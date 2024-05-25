KMC Mangalore celebrates 70th anniversary with College Day and Awards Ceremony

Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Mangaluru, a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, commemorated the College Day and Awards Ceremony on Friday, 24 May, at Dr TM Pai International Convention Centre in Mangaluru.

The event was a celebration to mark the 70 years since KMC Mangaluru was established as a public-private partnership committed to delivering quality medical education and healthcare services. The ceremony was marked by the presence of guests, faculty, and students, stated a press release from the institute.

Dr Unnikrishnan B, Dean, KMC, Mangaluru commenced the event by delivering a welcome address and Dr Gagan Bajaj, Associate Professor, MCHP was the master of the ceremony.

The ceremony was graced by the chief guest, Ganesh N Nayak, Executive Director, Zydus Lifesciences. In his address, Nayak said, "At Zydus Lifesciences, we share KMC's vision of pushing boundaries and striving for excellence in healthcare."

Dr HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, MAHE, Manipal, said, "As we celebrate seven decades of transformative impact on medical education and healthcare, the spirit of innovation defines KMC's journey. Let us continue to uphold the values of excellence, compassion, and service as we navigate the evolving landscape of healthcare."

Dr Unnikrishnan B, Dean, KMC, Mangaluru presented the College Report 2023. The event also included the felicitation of endowment awardees, batch and subject toppers, outstanding sportsmen, and members of the student council, student research forum, and student clubs.

Concluding the ceremony, Dr Pramod Kumar, Associate Dean, KMC Mangaluru extended a heartfelt vote of thanks.