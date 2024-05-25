Dr Arvind Lal awarded Honorary Doctorate by Chitkara University

A special convocation was held at Chitkara University which was a celebration of Dr Arvind Lal's extraordinary achievements.

As the Executive Chairman of Dr Lal PathLabs, Dr Lal's visionary leadership has elevated the organisation to one of the most esteemed laboratories in Asia, stated a press release from the institute.

Chitkara University bestowed upon (Hony) Brig Dr Arvind Lal, Padma Shri, the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa), celebrating his enduring legacy and profound impact on the future of healthcare in India.

Dr Lal has several accolades to his credit, including the Padma Shri in 2009, Business Standard Star SME of the Year in 2021, and the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Healthcare in 2019, highlighting his significant impact on the healthcare industry.

“At Chitkara University, we are inspired by Dr Arvind Lal's commitment to innovation and philanthropy," remarked Dr Ashok Chitkara, Chancellor of Chitkara University.

Dr Lal's influence extends beyond his organisation. As the Chairman of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry's (FICCI) Swasth Bharat (Public Health) Task Force, he plays a pivotal role in shaping national healthcare policies. His involvement with FICCI, NATHEALTH, and PHD Chambers further cements his status as a visionary in the healthcare domain.

An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College Pune, Dr Lal’s career is characterised by an unwavering dedication to enhancing healthcare and societal well-being.