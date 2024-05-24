Posters with slogans to boycott Lok Sabha elections found on DU campus; FIR lodged

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed after posters with slogans to boycott the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital were found on the walls at multiple points of the sprawling Delhi University (DU) campus on Thursday, May 23, police said.

All seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital will poll in the penultimate phase on May 25, stated a report by ANI.

Meanwhile, on May 23, two colleges affiliated to the Delhi University received an anonymous call, threatening explosions, officials said, adding that upon investigation, the call was determined to be bogus.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, calls threatening explosions were received by Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College in the national capital.

"We received an anonymous call, threatening bomb strikes at Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College. Fire tenders and Delhi Police team are at the spot," an official said.

Later, the Delhi Police informed that the calls were bogus and there was no need to worry. "A few calls were received threatening explosions in two DU colleges. However, these calls have now been determined as bogus. There is nothing to worry about," an officer with Delhi Police said.

Earlier, on May 22, Delhi Police said the Police Control Room in North Block, which houses the Ministry of Home Affairs, received an email that a bomb had been placed.

Earlier, in April, the Delhi High Court sought a detailed status report from the AAP government on the hoax bomb threat to several private schools in the Capital.