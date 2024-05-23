Scholarships for Indian students at University of Manchester

The University of Manchester (UoM) celebrates its academic excellence with a history spanning nearly two centuries and has thus, announced a series of scholarships for Indian students for the September 2024 intake.

These scholarships, including the Humanities International Excellence Scholarships and the Global Futures Scholarships, aim to provide support for exceptional Indian students planning to pursue their undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) studies at the university, stated a press release from the institute.

Talking about these scholarships, Prof Angelia Wilson, Associate Dean for Internationalisation for the Faculty of Humanities said, "These scholarships underscore the significant role Indian students play within our diverse global student body and our dedication to India as a strategic academic partner."

The scholarships available are as follows:

Global Futures Scholarship

The Global Futures Scholarship is available to students worldwide, including those from India. This scholarship reflects Manchester's commitment to global engagement and innovation. It is available for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Undergraduate: The university of Manchester offers international students 100 merit-based scholarships of £21,000.

Postgraduate: The university of Manchester offers international students 100 merit-based scholarships of £8,000.

Humanities Bicentenary Scholarships

These awards are limited in quantity and are distributed based on student’s academic performance and the excellence of their programme application. No additional application is required; the applications will be automatically reviewed and the selected will be informed.

Undergraduate: The university is offering £2,000 per year of study to undergraduate students.

Postgraduate: The university is offering £10,000 for one year of study to postgraduate students.

Humanities International Excellence Scholarship

The scholarship is specifically designed to support outstanding international students pursuing humanities disciplines at UoM at the postgraduate level.

For more information visit:

https://www.manchester.ac.uk/study/international/finance-and-scholarships/funding/