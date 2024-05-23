ISRO Chairman inaugurates Amity-ISRO Joint Workshop on AI, Data Analytics, Astrobiology

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr S Somanath, along with a team of 25 scientists, visited Amity University Bengaluru for a joint workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics, and Astrobiology.

Dr Prakash Chauhan, Director of the National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad, and Dr Sudheer Kumar N, Director of Capacity Building & Public Outreach at ISRO, and distinguished scientists from Amity Universities in Bengaluru, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Raipur attended the event held today, Thursday, May 23.

Founder President of Amity Education Group, Dr Ashok K Chauhan shared his vision for Amity to be the Number One Research and Development (R&D) and Academic Partner of ISRO.

Amity’s Chancellor Dr Aseem Chauhan expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are so privileged and delighted to have Dr Somanath with us today at Amity University Bengaluru, and for bringing this collaboration to fruition, at hypersonic speed.”

Reinforcing his faith and confidence in the institution, Dr Somanath said, “There are phenomenal opportunities in the space sector, and for integrating AI into space, and for us to work on a sustained, continued basis."

Dr Sudheer Kumar N, ISRO, presented ongoing research, highlighting the vision of an Indian Moon landing by 2040 and strategies for enhancing payload capacity and capacity-building programs based on Space Missions.

The workshop witnessed presentations and discussions on Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Advances in Astrobiology, showcasing the collective research achievements and future directions of both Amity and ISRO.

The collaborative workshop illustrates a significant step towards realising the shared vision of advancing space research and technology, underscoring Amity's commitment to excellence in academia and research.