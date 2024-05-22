KLH Global Business School to offer MBA in Banking + Fintech and BBA in Fintech

KLH Global Business School announced the launch of academic programmes tailored for the evolving financial sector.

Starting in the academic year 2024-25, the university will offer an Master in Business Administration (MBA) in Banking & Fintech and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Fintech at its Vijayawada and Hyderabad campuses.

Additionally, Executive MBA in Banking & Fintech, supported by the Fintech Council of India, has been launched, marking a significant milestone in higher education offerings.

Executive MBA programme

The Executive MBA programme of KL Deemed-to-be University spanning four semesters, is designed exclusively for working professionals.

It allows for study without a career break, offering weekend and after-hours classes via a technology-enabled platform.

The curriculum emphasises experiential learning through simulations, lab exercises, data analytics, and more, ensuring that students gain hands-on experience and practitioner-oriented insights.

The launch event coincided with a certificate presentation ceremony for the first batch of MBA Fintech students of the university, celebrating their completion of Fintech Capstone Training and Blockchain Certification.

The certificates were presented in presence of the guests Sunil Manohar, senior brass at Ascendion and Dr Srinivasan Poornaya, board members of the Fintech Council of India.